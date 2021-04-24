Brokerages Expect HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HSBC’s earnings. HSBC reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HSBC will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HSBC.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in HSBC by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in HSBC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $29.03. 1,050,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,180. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HSBC (HSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.