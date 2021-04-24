Brokerages Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.48. Getty Realty reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 420,352 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $8,383,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 816,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after buying an additional 142,325 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 118,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,492. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Read More: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.