Brokerages Expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. Forte Biosciences reported earnings of ($6.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. (FBRC) initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of FBRX stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.24. 47,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.