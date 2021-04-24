Brokerages Expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Bandwidth reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

BAND traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,315. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.43. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $76.12 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.79 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total transaction of $1,081,642.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,448 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 191.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

