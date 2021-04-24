Brokerages Anticipate Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $517.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will post sales of $517.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grubhub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $526.64 million and the lowest is $502.57 million. Grubhub reported sales of $362.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,638 shares of company stock valued at $943,031. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Grubhub by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas lifted its stake in Grubhub by 138.8% in the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 585,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,100,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Grubhub by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Grubhub by 0.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Grubhub by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

GRUB opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average is $71.46. Grubhub has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

