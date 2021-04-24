Brokerages Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce $413.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $405.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $418.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $402.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 663,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,959,000 after purchasing an additional 50,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

