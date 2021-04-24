Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Post $2.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce earnings per share of $2.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31. Constellation Brands reported earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $12.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $240.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $243.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.24 and its 200-day moving average is $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

