Brokerages Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $827.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post $827.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $820.00 million and the highest is $835.00 million. Ciena posted sales of $894.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.46. 886,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,091. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,690 shares of company stock worth $2,312,802 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after buying an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

