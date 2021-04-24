Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $806.87

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 806.87 ($10.54) and traded as high as GBX 880 ($11.50). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 877 ($11.46), with a volume of 264,077 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 930 ($12.15).

Get Britvic alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 844.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 807.29. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.76.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.