British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British Land from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.08 on Friday. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

