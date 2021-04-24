British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $16,416,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $900,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

