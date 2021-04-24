BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.63.

BOX stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BOX has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 688,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 52,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BOX by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

