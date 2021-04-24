Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 16,784 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,784 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.07% of 3M worth $75,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $202.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.76 and a 200-day moving average of $176.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

