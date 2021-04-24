Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $67.38 Million Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 49.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,831,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931,802 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $67,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 47,951 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

