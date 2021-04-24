Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $48.96 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,465 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.47% of East West Bancorp worth $48,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.