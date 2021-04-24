Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $150.58 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 711,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,618 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $150,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 221.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 150,738 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

V stock opened at $230.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $231.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.