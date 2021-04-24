Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 517,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,292 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $88,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $181.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

