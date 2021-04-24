Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $52,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,825,000 after purchasing an additional 382,453 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Progress Software by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,836,000 after purchasing an additional 121,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.12. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

