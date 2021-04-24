Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 33,274 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.65% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $58,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIT opened at $96.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 196.02 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.95 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

