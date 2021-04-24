Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.21 Million

Analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will post $83.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.20 million to $85.30 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $81.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $333.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $343.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $347.00 million, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $360.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Boston Private Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,220,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BPFH traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 711,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,569. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

