Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 21st

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Boston Private Financial has decreased its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BPFH opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

