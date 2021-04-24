Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Tops $68.22 on Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $68.22 or 0.00136720 BTC on major exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $142,849.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00058621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00268812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.94 or 0.01021910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,937.53 or 1.00074451 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00022950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.00605853 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

