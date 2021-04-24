Bondly Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Bondly has traded 41% lower against the dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a market capitalization of $29.44 million and $2.07 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00065244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00091177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00053495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.00654526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,656.40 or 0.07460776 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

