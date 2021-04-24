Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Raised to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 243,796 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 906.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 87,245 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

