Bokf Na Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $4,090,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tesla by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,037 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $729.40 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $672.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $645.46. The stock has a market cap of $700.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,464.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.