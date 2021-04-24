Bokf Na Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bokf Na increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $20,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

