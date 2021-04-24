Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 94,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCC stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $68.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

