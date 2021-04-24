Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Shares Down 1.9%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 16,434 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 13,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bogota Financial by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 29,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

