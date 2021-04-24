BMO Capital Markets Raises Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$195.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$193.00 to C$195.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$230.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$186.33.

FNV stock opened at C$178.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$158.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$164.22. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.332 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

