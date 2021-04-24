Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.49 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.48. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $125.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.31.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

