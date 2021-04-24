BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON:BRSC opened at GBX 1,874 ($24.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,922.34 ($25.12). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,792.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,616.23. The stock has a market cap of £915.07 million and a PE ratio of -16.87.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
