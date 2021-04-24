BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:BRSC opened at GBX 1,874 ($24.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,922.34 ($25.12). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,792.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,616.23. The stock has a market cap of £915.07 million and a PE ratio of -16.87.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

