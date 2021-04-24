BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $1,000.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.
NYSE BLK opened at $813.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $757.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $708.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $827.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,998,176,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
