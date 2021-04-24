Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Blackline Safety has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

BLKLF stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.