bitCNY 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $113.38 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $113.38 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00265737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.91 or 0.01014821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,669.43 or 1.00056276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00022873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.01 or 0.00600319 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

