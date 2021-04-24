Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Up to $5.91

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $6.38. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 509,125 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

