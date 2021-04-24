BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BiomX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
About BiomX
