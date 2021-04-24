BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BiomX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical stage company, develops bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases from the microbiome. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), liver, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and cancer.

