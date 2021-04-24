BIDR (BIDR) Price Down 1.6% This Week

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $27.82 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00063166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.00272680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004149 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00025369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,008.92 or 0.99902948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.97 or 0.00643206 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.02 or 0.01046834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

