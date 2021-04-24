Bezant Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,955.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 303.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Bezant coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 52.6% against the US dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $6,955.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00063574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00091315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.59 or 0.00645673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.15 or 0.07701007 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

