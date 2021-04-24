BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 111.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,780 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BEST were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in BEST during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BEST by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 108,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BEST by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,582,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,509,000 after buying an additional 2,858,034 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BEST during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in BEST by 28.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.72. BEST Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.