Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) Price Target Raised to $277.00

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of BRK/B stock opened at $271.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.42.
About Berkshire Hathaway
