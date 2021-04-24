Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) Price Target Raised to $277.00

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BRK/B stock opened at $271.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.42.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.