Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get flatexDEGIRO alerts:

Shares of FNNTF opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93. flatexDEGIRO has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $129.17.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides solutions and services in the areas of finance and financial technology for financial service providers in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, brokerage account management, and other banking products and services.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.