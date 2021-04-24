Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CUK opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

