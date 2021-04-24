Berenberg Bank Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $20.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.