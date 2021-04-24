Berenberg Bank Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $330.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $353.95.

GS stock opened at $339.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

