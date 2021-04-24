Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 52 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 60 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 57.40 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 59.66.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

