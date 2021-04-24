Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as high as C$1.29. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 1,598,004 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.28.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$710.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.90.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.