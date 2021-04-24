Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,907 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,907 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 3.66% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $30,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,447,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,427 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $38.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

