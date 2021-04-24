Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.91 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

