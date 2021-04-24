Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $95.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.44.

