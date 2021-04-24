Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.06.

INTC stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

